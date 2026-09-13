Peralta (9-11) earned the win against the Astros on Sunday, allowing no hits and three walks with four strikeouts over five scoreless innings.

Peralta was spotted an early lead and held the Astros without a hit despite throwing only 49 of 86 pitches for strikes. The 30-year-old is finding his groove at the right time, winning four straight contests while yielding just two earned runs and posting three quality starts during that stretch. He owns a 3.86 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 33:10 K:BB across 44.1 innings with Tampa Bay and lines up for a home matchup with the Red Sox next weekend.