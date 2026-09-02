Peralta (7-11) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits over six innings in a 6-2 victory over the Mets. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

A leadoff homer by Francisco Lindor was the only blemish on Peralta's line, as he stymied the team that sent him south at the trade deadline. Peralta needed just 74 pitches (53 strikes) to deliver his second straight quality start and third in six outings for Tampa Bay, after he managed to produce only four in 22 trips to the mound for New York. He'll look to keep rolling in his next start which is set to come on the road this weekend against the Rangers.