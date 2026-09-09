Peralta (8-11) earned the win Tuesday against Atlanta after allowing one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two over six innings.

Peralta navigated a difficult first inning, allowing three consecutive singles before escaping a bases-loaded jam with no further damage than just a run. He settled in dramatically from there, retiring 16 of the final 18 batters he faced and completing six innings on 92 pitches. Peralta has now won three consecutive starts while allowing just two runs across 18 innings during that stretch, continuing his strong turnaround since joining Tampa Bay at the trade deadline.