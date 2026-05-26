Rays' Griffin Jax: Early exit Tuesday

Jax was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after getting hit by a comebacker, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax took a 107.2-mph line drive off his back during the second inning of Tuesday's contest. He remained in the game immediately afterward and was able to finish the inning, but the Rays replaced him on the mound in the third. He'll presumably undergo testing to determine the severity of the damage done, and the Rays could have an update on his status in the near future.