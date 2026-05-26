Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Rays' Griffin Jax: Early exit Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Jax was removed from Tuesday's game against the Orioles after getting hit by a comebacker, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax took a 107.2-mph line drive off his back during the second inning of Tuesday's contest. He remained in the game immediately afterward and was able to finish the inning, but the Rays replaced him on the mound in the third. He'll presumably undergo testing to determine the severity of the damage done, and the Rays could have an update on his status in the near future.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!