Rays' Griffin Jax: Earns third straight win

Jax (4-5) earned the win Tuesday against the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five over six innings.

Jax surrendered all three of his runs via the long ball, as Carter Jensen led off the game with a homer and Bobby Witt added a two-run shot in the third inning. However, Tampa Bay's offense erupted for 10 runs while he was on the mound, giving him plenty of run support. Since allowing six runs over four innings June 1, Jax has bounced back, posting a 1.73 ERA over his last five outings while riding a three-start winning streak. He now owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB across 60 innings and is scheduled to face Houston on the road next.