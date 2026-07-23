Rays' Griffin Jax: Gets win in six sharp innings

Jax (6-7) got in the win column against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.

Jax only needed 83 pitches (57 strikes) to make it through six innings in the efficient win on Wednesday. The Rays did not take the lead until a three-run sixth inning put them ahead and scored Jax's fifth win in his last seven starts. In that stretch, Jax has pitched 37 innings, allowing 17 runs and striking out 39 to help him reach a 3.89 ERA and 1.22 WHIP on the season. The 31-year-old is slated to pitch next week against the Rangers.