Jax (elbow) is listed as the Rays' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Mets.

The right-hander threw 42 pitches across three innings during his lone rehab start Aug. 23 and seemed likely to require at least one more outing in the minors before rejoining the big-league rotation, but he's instead penciled in to start Wednesday for Tampa Bay. Jax landed on the shelf in early August due to elbow discomfort and figures to have some workload limitations versus New York given the brevity of his rehab outing. The 31-year-old was pitching well prior to the injury with a 1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 16.2 frames in his last three starts.