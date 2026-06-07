Rays' Griffin Jax: No-decision vs. Miami

Jax did not factor into Sunday's decision against the Marlins, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four across five scoreless innings.

It was a nice bounce-back performance from Jax after allowing three home runs in his last outing against the Tigers this past Monday. He tossed 37 strikes on 62 pitches Sunday while generating nine whiffs, and it was the third time this season that he completed five frames, all of which have come over his last five starts. Jax sits at a 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB across 39 innings this season, and his next start is slated for next weekend on the road against the Angels.