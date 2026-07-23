Rays' Griffin Jax: Notches win with six sharp innings

Jax (6-7) got the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and a walk while striking out five across six innings.

Jax needed only 83 pitches (57 strikes) to make it through six frames for his second quality start of the campaign. The right-hander appeared headed for a no-decision, but the Rays took the lead with a three-run sixth inning to secure Jax's fifth win in his last seven starts. During that stretch, the 31-year-old has given up 17 runs and struck out 39 over 37 innings, bringing his ERA to 3.89 and WHIP to 1.22 through 27 outings (16 starts) this season. A matchup with the Rangers is tentatively on deck for next week.