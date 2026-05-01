Jax is expected to serve as the Rays' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Giants, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

The Rays opted to use Jax as an opener for their game against the Twins this past Sunday, when he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in front of primary pitcher Jesse Scholtens. Tampa Bay could take a similar approach Saturday, though Jax also noted Friday that he's hoping to gradually increase his workload with the hope of eventually moving into the Rays rotation on a full-time basis. Jax has posted a 6.35 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB across 11.1 innings this season.