Rays' Griffin Jax: Ready to start Monday

Jax (back) is listed as Tampa Bay's scheduled starter for Monday's series opener against Detroit, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

The right-hander departed his last outing Tuesday in Baltimore after being struck in the back by a line drive, but it appears he's ready for his next turn through the rotation. After struggling as the Rays' closer to begin the campaign, Jax has pitched well since being moved to the starting rotation in late April with a 1.71 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 17:8 K:BB across 21 innings.