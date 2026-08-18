Manager Kevin Cash said Jax (elbow) is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander threw live batting practice with no issues and is now on the cusp of returning to game action. Jax landed on the injured list Aug. 9 due to the elbow issue and received an injection a couple days later. He was only briefly shut down from throwing and may only need one outing in the minors before being cleared to rejoin Tampa Bay's rotation.

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