Manager Kevin Cash said Jax (elbow) is expected to make a rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander threw live batting practice with no issues and is now on the cusp of returning to game action. Jax landed on the injured list Aug. 9 due to the elbow issue and received an injection a couple days later. He was only briefly shut down from throwing and may only need one outing in the minors before being cleared to rejoin Tampa Bay's rotation.