Rays' Griffin Jax: Set to resume throwing soon

Jax (elbow) received an injection in right elbow after visiting with Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.

Jax was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort Sunday, and manager Kevin Cash outlined that the injection was to "calm the back of the elbow down." Cash also explained that Jax is "in a really good spot," and that the team will, "take the ball out of his hand for two more days and then get him back throwing." Jax appears to have avoided the worst, and he could be on track for a return to action relatively close to when he's first eligible Aug. 21.