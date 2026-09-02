The Rays plan to reinstate Jax (elbow) from the 15-day injured list and have him start Wednesday's game against the Mets at Tropicana Field, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander threw 42 pitches across three innings during his lone rehab start Aug. 23 with Triple-A Durham, then completed a four-inning simulated game Friday, per MLB.com. With Jax's right elbow checking out fine following the sim game, he's been cleared to rejoin the Tampa Bay rotation, though he could have some light workload limitations in place Wednesday. The 31-year-old pitched incredibly well over his last three starts before landing on the IL on Aug. 9, logging a 1.62 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB across 16.2 frames.