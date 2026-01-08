Jax agreed to a one-year, $3.565 million contract with the Rays on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jax receives a decent raise in his second year of arbitration eligibility after posting a 4.23 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 99:21 K:BB over 66 innings between the Rays and Twins last season. The right-hander is expected to begin 2026 as part of Tampa Bay's closer committee, along with Garrett Cleavinger and Edwin Uceta.