Rays' Griffin Jax: Sharp in third win

Jax (3-5) earned the win Wednesday over the Royals, allowing two unearned runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out seven.

It was a strong outing for Jax, as he set a new season high with seven strikeouts. The right-hander has been excellent of late, allowing just two earned runs across 20 innings in his last four starts, while posting a 21:4 K:BB. Since moving into Tampa's rotation, Jax has posted a 2.27 ERA with a 1.19 WHIP and 41:13 K:BB across 11 starts (43.2 innings). He's tentatively lined up for a rematch with the Royals on the road his next time out.