Jax is in line to start Thursday's game against the Red Sox in Boston, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With the team's starting pitching depth having been tested by injuries in recent weeks, Jax has begun the process of getting stretched out as a potential rotation open. Jax has served as an opener for the Rays in both of his last two appearances, covering 2.1 innings April 26 against the Twins and then 2.2 innings Saturday against the Giants. Jax is likely to expand on that workload Thursday, though he probably won't hit the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. Assuming he isn't needed out of the bullpen during Wednesday's series finale versus the Blue Jays, Jesse Scholtens could work in bulk relief behind Jax and would have some appeal as a streaming option after scooping up wins in both of Jax's last two starts.