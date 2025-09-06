Seymour (3-1) took the loss against the Guardians on Friday, giving up five runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out five over four innings of relief.

Seymour entered in the second inning behind opener Griffin Jax and was immediately hurt by a defensive miscue that extended the frame. The error put the leadoff man aboard, allowing Cleveland to capitalize with three two-out runs during a five-run frame that gave them a lead they never relinquished. The left-hander bounced back with three clean innings to finish his outing on a stronger note, but the damage had already been done to stick him with the loss. Though Seymour has been utilized primarily as a reliever, both Friday and at the start of his MLB career, the Rays may opt to transition him back into the rotation, where he's surrendered just one earned run in 10 innings across two starts.