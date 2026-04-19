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Seymour recorded a hold while allowing two hits and no walks in 1.2 scoreless innings of relief Saturday against Pittsburgh. He struck out three.

Seymour is still recovering from a disastrous Opening Day outing, when surrendered five runs and failed to record an out. The left-hander logged hold No. 4 on the campaign Saturday and submitted his fourth scoreless appearance in his last six, but his ERA still stands at 8.68 and his WHIP at 1.50 across his first 9.1 innings.

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