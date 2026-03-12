default-cbs-image
Seymour allowed one hit and no walks in 2.1 scoreless innings during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees. He struck out four.

The 27-year-old left-hander is off to an encouraging start this spring, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB over 10 frames (four appearances). With Shane McClanahan and Steven Matz likely to have workload limitations to start the year, the Rays are likely to need a couple of long relievers on their Opening Day roster, per Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times. That bodes well for the chances of Seymour, who recorded a 3.63 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB across 57 innings for Tampa Bay in 2025, of breaking camp with the major-league club as a swingman.

