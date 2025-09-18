Seymour (4-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out three over seven innings.

The left-hander was sharp throughout, with Toronto's lone run coming in the fourth inning after a defensive miscue on a potential double-play ball extended the frame. Seymour has been hurt by poor defense lately, as he's surrendered 13 runs over his last four starts despite only four being earned. During that stretch, he's been excellent, pitching to a 1.69 ERA with a 21:6 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Wednesday's outing also marked the longest start of Seymour's short career, surpassing his previous high of 5.1 innings set in his last turn. The 26-year-old is slated to face Baltimore in his next outing.