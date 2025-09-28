Seymour (4-3) took the loss Sunday against the Blue Jays, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out seven.

Toronto got to Seymour out of the gate Sunday, scoring five times in the first inning, punctuated by an Alejandro Kirk grand slam. The 26-year-old Seymour had been pitching well coming into the day, posting a 2.08 ERA in his previous six appearances (30.1 innings). While it wasn't the ideal finish, it was an encouraging rookie campaign overall for the left-hander. Seymour posted a 3.63 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB across 57 innings.