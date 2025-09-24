Seymour allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across four innings Tuesday against the Orioles.

Ryan Pepiot was chased from the game after only three innings, with Seymour throwing the final four frames. Seymour wasn't particularly effective and allowed more than two earned runs for the first time in his last five outings. He also needed 89 pitches to record his 12 outs. Per Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun, Seymour is likely to draw one more start this season, with Sunday against the Blue Jays being the only realistic possibility.