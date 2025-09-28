Seymour is slated to start Sunday's game in Toronto.

In his most recent appearance in Tuesday's 6-0 loss to the Orioles, Seymour ended up piggybacking starter Ryan Pepiot, covering four innings in relief while allowing three earned runs on four hits and two walks. Seymour will return to a traditional starting role for the season finale and will look to finish the campaign on a high note as he looks to make his case for a full-time stay in the big-league rotation in 2026. Since being called up from Triple-A Durham on July 31, Seymour has logged a 3.14 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 48:14 K:BB in 43 innings over 11 outings.