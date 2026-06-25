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Rays' Ian Seymour: Dominant in bulk role

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Seymour (4-1) earned the win Thursday over the Royals, allowing just one walk and no hits over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out seven.

Working as the Rays' bulk reliever, Seymour was nearly perfect Thursday, allowing just one baserunner while setting a season high with seven strikeouts. Since moving into a starting/bulk-relief role, Seymour's posted a 2.84 ERA with a 0.84 WHIP and 19 strikeouts across four outings (19 innings). Overall, his ERA sits at 4.32 with a 1.14 WHIP and 52:20 K:BB through 50 innings this season.

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