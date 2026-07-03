Rays' Ian Seymour: Dominates in fifth win

Seymour (5-1) earned the win Thursday against the Royals, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out eight.

That's now back-to-back quality starts for Seymour, who has excelled over his past five outings (three starts) while getting stretched out. During that span, the 27-year-old southpaw has a 2.52 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB covering 25 innings. Seymour, who holds a 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 60:21 K:BB over 56 innings on the year, is pushing for a permanent stay in the Rays' rotation, but a tough assignment against the Yankees awaits him for his next start.