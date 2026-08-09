Rays' Ian Seymour: Earns third straight win

Seymour (9-3) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Sunday.

Seymour has won his last three outings (two starts), allowing just three runs over 16.2 innings with a 20:3 K:BB in that span. He had some ups and downs in July but looks to be getting on course as a starter after stretching out in the majors over the last couple of months. Seymour is at a 4.08 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 106:30 K:BB through 90.1 innings over 38 games (nine starts) this season, though he's also had some bulk-relief assignments. The southpaw's next appearance is projected to be at home versus the Orioles, and he should have some security in the rotation while Shane McClanahan (back) and Griffin Jax (elbow) are on the injured list.