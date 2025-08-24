Seymour is slated to start Monday's game against the Guardians in Cleveland, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

At least for one turn through the rotation, Seymour will take over the starting role that was vacated by Joe Boyle, whom Tampa Bay optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday. Since being called up from Triple-A on July 31, Seymour has made five appearances out of the bullpen, but he covered 3.1 innings on Aug. 15 in San Francisco and three frames in his most recent appearance Tuesday versus the Yankees, so he should be reasonably stretched out as he makes his first MLB start. The 26-year-old lefty had previously been serving as a full-time member of the rotation at Durham, producing a 2.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 104:20 K:BB in 86 innings.