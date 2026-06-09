Rays' Ian Seymour: Excels as starter Monday

Seymour took a no-decision Monday against the Red Sox, allowing one run on one hit and one walk in four innings. He struck out five.

With Steven Matz recently moving to the bullpen, Seymour fared very well in his second start of the season Monday. The 27-year-old southpaw, who poured in 37 of his 55 pitches for strikes, turned in his longest outing of the year and fanned a season-high five, which could earn him another look in the rotation over the weekend against the Angels. Through 35 innings, Seymour has a 4.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB.