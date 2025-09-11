Seymour (3-2) took the loss Thursday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

It's the second straight loss for Seymour, who gave up five runs (though just one earned) over four innings in a relief appearance against the Guardians last Friday. Despite his recent stumble, Seymour has been solid when working in the rotation, allowing just four earned runs across 15.1 innings in three starts. The left-hander is currently lined up to face the Blue Jays at home his next time out, should Tampa elect to keep Seymour in the rotation.