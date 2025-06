The Rays recalled Seymour from Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-hander was scheduled to start for Durham on Sunday, but he'll instead receive his first taste of the majors since the Rays are in need of some fresh bullpen depth. Seymour has a 2.95 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 84:15 K:BB across 61 innings (12 starts) at Triple-A this season.