Rays' Ian Seymour: Secures win in bulk role

Seymour (7-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Rangers. He allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.2 scoreless innings.

The left-hander followed opener Casey Legumina and delivered his first scoreless appearance since June 25. Seymour has a 4-2 record over his past seven outings and has a 3.60 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 45:9 K:BB across 35 innings during that span. It remains to be seen if Seymour will continue to pitch behind an opener for his next turn through the rotation or if he'll work as a traditional starter. Regardless, he lines up to face the Rockies on the road early next week.