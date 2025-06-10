The Rays optioned Seymour to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old southpaw's first stint in the big leagues lasted just two days, but he was able to scoop up a win in his lone relief appearance in Monday's 11-inning victory over Boston. Though he was charged with a blown save after allowing an unearned run in the bottom of the 10th to tie the game at 8-8, Seymour saw the Rays score two runs for him in the top of the 11th, then kept the Red Sox off the board in the bottom of the frame to seal the victory. Since Seymour threw 28 pitches in the appearance and was unlikely to be available for the next day or two, the Rays elected to swap him off the active roster for a fresh relief arm in Mason Englert, who was recalled from Triple-A. Seymour should slot back into the rotation as he makes his return to Durham.