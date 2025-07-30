The Rays optioned Seymour to Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Seymour had been serving as a starter with Durham prior to getting called up July 7, but the Rays used him exclusively out of the bullpen during his three-week stay in the majors. The lefty was used mostly in lower-leverage spots and gave up two earned runs while striking out seven batters over 8.2 innings in six appearances during his second stint of the season with the Rays. Tampa Bay called up right-hander Paul Gervase to replace Seymour in the bullpen.