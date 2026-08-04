Rays' Ian Seymour: Strikes out nine in eighth win

Seymour (8-3) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks over six innings against the Rockies. He struck out nine.

Pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field, Seymour was able to limit the damage while recording his second-highest strikeout total of the season. The Rays have used the southpaw both as a starter and bulk reliever since inserting him into the rotation in early June. Overall, Seymour owns a 4.27 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 99:28 K:BB across 84.1 innings (37 appearances, eight starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Sunday against the Mariners.