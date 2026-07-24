Rays' Ian Seymour: Takes loss despite quality start

Seymour (6-3) took the loss Thursday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Seymour entered after opener Casey Legumina tossed two innings of one-run ball, and went on to complete the remainder of the game. While throwing 59 of 87 pitches for strikes, he allowed a run in the third inning before retiring 11 of the next 13 batters, though he surrendered another run in the seventh to finish with the loss. He recorded a quality start for the third time this season, delivering a strong bounce-back performance after he had been tagged for 12 runs (11 earned) across 11.2 innings in his previous three outings. Seymour owns a 4.64 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 86:27 K:BB over 73.2 innings while making seven starts and 28 relief appearances this season. He's scheduled to make another start at home against the Rangers on Wednesday.