Springs secured his sixth hold in a win over the Phillies on Sunday by getting the final out of the seventh inning.

The quick seven-pitch appearance may have been just what the doctor ordered for Springs, who'd pitched to a 6.35 ERA over the 5.2 innings covering his previous four appearances. The 28-year-old had proven reliable prior to that rough patch, however, and even during that sample, it's worth noting he continued to miss bats at an impressive clip, as evidenced by a 10:2 K:BB.