Springs earned the save against the Angels on Wednesday, tossing a perfect 1.1 innings and striking out one batter.

Springs was extremely efficient in the outing, needing only 14 pitches -- 13 of which were strikes -- to set down all four batters he faced. The left-hander entered with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and remained in the game through the next frame to close out the contest. It's a promising development that Springs was given the first save chance following Diego Castillo's (groin) move to the IL, but it's likely that Tampa Bay will choose to proceed with a committee approach rather than slide Springs (or any other reliever) into a full-time closer role. In his fourth big-league season, Springs has registered a 3.21 ERA and 21:6 K:BB across 15.2 innings.