Springs has secured his second win and fourth hold over his last two trips to the mound, allowing two hits over 2.2 scoreless innings while also recording two strikeouts over that span.

Springs picked up the victory with a perfect frame against the Astros on Sunday before notching the hold with 1.2 innings immediately following Tyler Glasnow's six-inning quality start Monday. The 28-year-old pitched to 6.40 and 7.08 ERAs the previous two seasons, but his 3.55 figure and 1.03 WHIP over his first 12 appearances this season appear to be helping him build trust with manager Kevin Cash.