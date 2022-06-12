Springs (3-2) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday versus the Twins.

Springs was stingy on the mound and received plenty of support from the Rays' offense. This was his second win in eight starts, and it's the fifth time he's managed to keep runs off the board since moving into the rotation. Overall, he's pitched to a strong 1.45 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 50:12 K:BB in 49.2 innings across 16 outings. He'll look to keep up his success in Baltimore next weekend.