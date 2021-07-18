Springs has fired three scoreless innings across his last two appearances after a pair of outings July 2 and 5 that saw him give up four earned runs, including two home runs, over 1.2 frames.

The left-hander had been largely reliable all season prior to his pair of consecutive stumbles, but Springs appears to have quickly put the brief funk behind him during his two most recent trips to the mound. He first authored a pair of perfect innings with five strikeouts against the dangerous Blue Jays lineup July 9, and he kicked off his second half of the campaign with another pristine frame versus Atlanta in Saturday's defeat.