Springs (4-1) secured the victory in an extra-innings win over the Blue Jays on Monday, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits while recording three strikeouts over two innings.

Springs surrendered a game-tying two-run home run to Marcus Semien in the bottom of the 10th, but he still walked away with his fourth win thanks the Rays racking up seven runs in the top of the 11th. Springs has allowed at least one earned run in three of his past four trips to the mound, but his ERA and WHIP still sit at an impressive 3.32 and 1.06, respectively.