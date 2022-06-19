Springs gave up four earned runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over 4.1 innings in a 7-6 win over the Orioles on Saturday.

Springs labored through 4.1 innings in Baltimore, snapping a string of six effective outings dating back to mid-May. Everything unraveled for Springs in the bottom of the fifth when four singles and a walk plated three runs and knocked him out of the game with his team up 6-5. If Springs had managed to get out of the inning, he would have been in line for his fourth win of the year. The Rays southpaw has been solid since being transitioned to a starter's role earlier in the season and will look to rebound next week against the Pirates.