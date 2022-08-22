site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Remains on bench
Choi will sit Monday versus the Angels.
Choi will be on the bench for a third consecutive contest Monday. Isaac Paredes will take over at first base and bat third in the series opener.
