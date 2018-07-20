Field was designated for assignment by the Rays on Friday.

Field appeared in 63 games for the Rays this season, hitting just .213/.253/.373 with a very low walk rate (3.9 percent) and a very high strikeout rate (32.4 percent). He was removed from the 25-man roster before the break and is now off the 40-man roster as well. It remains to be seen whether or not another team thinks he's worth taking a chance on with a waiver claim.

