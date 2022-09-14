Aranda went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader split with the Blue Jays.

He took Alek Manoah deep in the seventh inning for his first career big-league homer, briefly giving the Rays a 2-1 lead before the bullpen imploded in the bottom of the frame on the way to a 7-2 loss. Aranda has started four straight games, getting the nod at first base in the matinee and going 1-for-4 before sliding over to second base for the nightcap, and with Brandon Lowe (back) on the IL once again, the 24-year-old could see a significant role in the short term. Aranda has hit safely in six straight appearances, and since rejoining the big-league roster in September he's batting .353 (6-for-17) with two doubles and Tuesday's homer.