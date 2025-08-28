DeLuca (hamstring) went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his first rehab game with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

DeLuca also played seven innings in center field in what was his first game since suffering a left hamstring strain three weeks earlier. There's no word on when the Rays plan to activate DeLuca (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list, but it could be any day now. He's been limited to just 20 games this season due to various injuries.