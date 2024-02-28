Rays manager Kevin Cash said recently that hitting coach Chad Mottola has been working with Caballero on pulling the ball in the air, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old had a recent batting practice which featured a handful of wind-aided homers, with Cash saying afterward of the approach that Caballero is "letting it loose" and "seems to be taking to that." Caballero hit just four home runs in 104 games last season with the Mariners and has never gone deep more than nine times in any professional season. However, the Rays have been able to squeeze the most out of players with limited power before with a pull-heavy approach, most recently with Isaac Paredes. Caballero -- who is expected to be Tampa Bay's Opening Day shortstop -- could boost his draft stock if he shows a power uptick this spring.