Rays' Junior Caminero: Historic power surge continues

Caminero went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Royals.

Caminero delivered the biggest blow of Tampa Bay's six-run third inning, crushing a three-run homer off Noah Cameron to break the game open. The 22-year-old has now homered in five straight games and is batting .500 (10-for-20) with 15 RBI during that stretch. Even more impressively, Caminero has launched eight home runs over his last seven games, becoming the first player age 22 or younger to accomplish that feat since at least 1900. The third baseman is now slashing .294/.384/.555 with 23 home runs, 12 doubles, 52 RBI and 53 runs scored across 82 games this season.