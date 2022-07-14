Bard was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The right-hander was sent down by Tampa Bay on Tuesday but will rejoin the active roster two days later after Shane Baz (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Bard has served as a multi-inning relief option for the Rays this year and has posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.78 WHIP in nine innings over five appearances. Bard hasn't pitched since Monday, so he could be an option to pitch multiple innings Friday against the Orioles since Baz won't be able to make his scheduled start.